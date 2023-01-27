Kopperston, WV-Donna Mae Dillon, 70, was called to heaven on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Stonerise, The Brier, in Ronceverte, WV.

Donna was born in Welch, WV, on Oct. 8, 1952.

Donna was a lifelong resident of Kopperston. After graduating from Beckley School of Beauty she opened and operated her own salon in Oceana. She held several jobs after closing her salon the last being post mistress in Kopperston.

A lifelong member of Delilah United Methodist Church in Oceana, she was active in the choir, women’s circle, youth leader and directed many bible schools. Having no children of her own she had a place in her heart for all children. Donna had a beautiful singing voice and a wonderful laugh that will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Dillon, Jr. and Effie Mae Wall Dillon.

Left to cherish her memory are brothers, Rob Dillon (Patty) of Ronceverte, and Tim Dillon (Dana) of Midlothian, TX; nieces and nephews, Jesse Dillon (Candice) of Clintonville, Andy Dillon (Jacqueline) of Ennis, TX, Leighla Dillon of White Sulphur Springs, Emilea Harvey (Nick) of Asbury. Also surviving are five grand-nieces and nephews, special cousin, Susan Lusk and loving friends, Diane and Charla Meadows, Judy and Sam Trent, and Donnie Wooten; and numerous cousins, friends and a loving church family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to Delilah United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 518, Oceana, WV 24870.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting: www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com