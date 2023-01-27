Renick-Danny Alan Windon, 57, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Peyton Hospice House.

Born Dec. 21, 1965, in Ronceverte, he was the son of Sadie Morrison Windon and the late Jackie Lewis Windon.

In addition to his father, he was proceeded in death by a brother, Brian Keith “Buddy” Windon and a sister, Cathy Hughes.

Including his mother, survivors are his companion of 34 years, Elinore Scott; two sons, Jason Scott and Derek Scott both of Frankford; daughter, Nicole Hall of Renick; brother, Larry Windon (Tina) of Frankford; and sister, Susan Smith (Doug) of Clifton Forge, VA.

It was Danny’s wish to be cremated. There will be no services.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.