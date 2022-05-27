Frankford-Dessie Marie Workman, 78, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family.

Born Mar. 1, 1944, in Frankford, she was the daughter of the late Lacy Alfred and Martha Adaline Beamer Loudermilk.

Dessie worked most of her life as a retail salesclerk and was a member of Enon Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Grey Workman; brothers, Charles David, Kenneth Elmer, Harold Lee, Harvey Gerald, Ralph Edward, Date Harrison, Lacy Allen, Lewis Richard, and Denny Loudermilk; and sisters, Hilda Grey Yates, Wanda Gail “Doll” Sheppard, and Mary Charlene “Fannie” Sturgell.

Survivors include her children, Dennis Allen Workman (Marlene) of Frankford, and Devena Marie Phillips (Patrick) of Alderson; grandchildren, Kayla Tuckwiller, Dillon Phillips, Jess Phillips, Colton Phillips (Samantha) and Tyler Workman; great-grandchildren, Laci Huffman, Jagar Hughes and Kimber Hughes; brother, Estil Loudermilk (Janet) of Frankford; and special nieces, Amanda Deskins (Mike), Melissa Bostic, and Carla Moyer; several other nieces, nephews that she thought of dearly; and special caretakers, Jennie Short and Sandra Loudermilk, and Stephanie Kemon.

Funeral service was held on Wednesday, May 25 at the Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, where Pastor James Deskins officiated. Burial followed in the Enon Baptist Church Cemetery, Frankford.

Visitation was Tuesday evening, May 24, at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Maxwelton Health Center, Dr. Pam Butcher and HospiceCare.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to HospiceCare, 1265 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901 or to a charity of your choice.

