Marlinton-Cameron David Dunbrack, 26, formerly of Ronceverte, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Beckley, WV.

He was born June 12, 1995 in Ronceverte.

Cameron had worked at Snowshoe Resort and most recently as a landscape helper with his father Jack Loomis.

Preceding him in death are his maternal grandmother, Barbara Friel Cutlip; paternal grandfather, Eugene Dunbrack and paternal grandparents, Jack and Annabelle Loomis.

Cameron’s memory will be forever with his wife, Rebecca Bennett of Marlinton; daughter, Isabella Mae Marie Dunbrack; sons, Colton David Dunbrack and Christopher Kyle Dunbrack all of Marlinton; mother, Veronica Morgan of Lewisburg, father, Jack Loomis, Jr. of Ronceverte; grandmother, Oleta Dunbrack of Marlinton; brother, Nicolas Dunbrack of Lewisburg; half sister, Courtney Dunbrack of Morgantown; half brothers, Dakota Dunbrack of Virginia, Tyler Hefner of Marlinton and Chad Combs of Charleston; maternal grandfather, Jack Thomas Hubbert of Elkton, MD.; mother- and father-in-law, Randy and Emma “Cricket” Bennett of Marlinton; aunts and uncles, Jackie Cassell and Martin Solliday of Marlinton, Mike and Danielle Hubbert of Virginia and Kim Reynolds of Ronceverte; and many cousins and other relatives.

Visitation was held on Sunday, May 22, at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte, followed by a graveside service at Greenbrier Memorial Gardens in Lewisburg.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com