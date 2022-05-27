Lewisburg-Berniece Coff Siegel, 88, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Berniece was born Mar. 1, 1934, in Philadelphia, PA, to Delbert and Betty Coff and raised by her loving Aunt, Carrie Coff Gabbert at Auto, WV.

Other than her parents and her Aunt Carrie she was preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine Coff Riem, Lena Gabbert Keene, Ruth Gabbert Ray, Mattie Gabbert Daughterty, Helen Gabbert Sexton and Mary Edith Gabbert Clendenen. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Jack Coff, Joseph Coff, Benson Gabbert, Matthew Gabbert and Robert Gabbert.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Russell Siegel, along with several nieces and nephews.

Berniece was a graduate of Holmes Theological Seminary, Greenville, SC and served many years as a missionary with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), traveling to many remote areas throughout the world. Berniece also wrote and published a book, Walking With God in the Heights.

“It is not happiness that makes us grateful, it’s gratefulness that makes us happy.”

A celebration of life was held on Monday, May 23 at Rhema Christian Center, where Pastor Stuart Farley officiated. Burial followed in Woodland Cemetery in Auto, WV.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations of sympathy be made to Rhema Christian Center (for IMO in Haiti), 3584 Davis Stuart Road, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com