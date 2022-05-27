Jehu Gary Grose

Minford, OH-Jehu Gary Grose, 92, passed away on May 17, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice.

He was born Oct. 13, 1929, in Paxton, Clay County, WV, a son of Jesse James Grose and Dessie D. Samples Grose.

He married Mary Lou Rogers Aug. 11, 1949, in Bomont, Clay Co. They moved to Minford in 1954. Gary was retired from Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon, after 38 years. He was also owner and gunsmith at Gary Grose Gun Shop near Minford.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Grose; infant son, John Gary; sisters, Doris Caroline Grose and Ruth Bogard; brother, Clarence Grose; and granddaughter, Ashli Jolly.

He is survived by his brother, Roy Grose of Procious, WV; three daughters, Marilyn (Ron) Erion of Spearfish, SD, Lou Ann Grose of Piketon, OH, and Carolyn (Robert) Waddell of Minford, OH; five grandchildren, Andy Erion, Jason McGoron, Jessie Bear, Joshua Keaton and Allyson Waddell; 10 great-grandchildren; and his partner, Betty Daniels.

A small graveside service is planned for the family and burial will be in Bennett Cemetery, Minford. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com