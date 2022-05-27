White Sulphur Springs-Robert Allen Bragg, 69, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born June 13, 1952 at Logan, he was a son of the late James Oliver Bragg, Sr. and Barbara Ellen Atkinson Bragg.

Robert was a disabled coal miner, he loved going to church and was a member of Wild Meadow Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs. He never met a stranger, loved his family, and above all, he loved his grandbabies. His daughter was always by his side. Robert also enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the camp on the river.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, James (Tonnia) Bragg, Jr., David (Brenda) Bragg, Joseph Bragg, Barbara (Howard) Copley, Joyce, Imes, Jerry Richmond, and Richard Richmond; and a nephew, Don “Rizzle” Bragg.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Norma Jean Hatfield Bragg; daughter, Mandy Kincaid; his grandbabies, who were his whole world, Emma “Polywog” Kincaid, Joely “Little Bit” Kincaid and Gracie “Blue Eyes” Kincaid; brother, Johnnie (Kay) Bragg; special friends that became his brothers, Tommy Soloman, Bob Cox, Gary Parker, and George Atkins. Also surviving is Danielle Neal and all the other part-time daughters he loved as his own; as well as many more nieces, nephews, family, and friends who will dearly miss him.

A gathering of friends for a celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Wild Meadow Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs, 2817 Pocahontas Trail, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986, where a service will start at 3 p.m., with Pastor Donald Fury officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston MA 02241-4238 or by calling (203) 229-0464 or you may donate to a cancer center of your choice.

Special thanks to The Carl Lawson Cancer Center, his doctors, nurses and caregivers.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com