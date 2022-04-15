Arbor Day is a special day when people honor the nature that is around them. The City of Ronceverte understands the importance of nature and how it can beautify a city in a natural and sustainable way. This is why Ronceverte has been a participant of Tree City USA for more than two decades.

“I was honored to receive this tree from the West Virginia Division of Forestry on behalf of the city,” Ronceverte City Council Member Leah Smith says. “It represents our ongoing dedication to nurturing the environment and beautifying our town.”

This is the 21st year that the City of Ronceverte has been a participant of the Tree City USA program through the Arbor Day Foundation. This year, the city was gifted an Eastern Redbud that was planted on the Island Park near the Skate Park.