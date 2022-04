Notice of Property Appraisals

2022

Field appraisers from the Greenbrier County Assessor’s Office will be conducting appraisals in the following areas:

RUPERT CORPORATION

FORT SPRING DISTRICT

FALLING SPRING DISTRICT

LEWISBURG DISTRICT

FRANKFORD DISTRICT

RONCEVERTE CORPORATION

Deputies will have proper identification.

Any questions may be directed to the

ASSESSOR’S OFFICE

at 304-647-6615

THANKING YOU,

JOE DARNELL, GREENBRIER COUNTY ASSESSOR