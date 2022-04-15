Local artists will work with a different sort of canvas in May when the Lewisburg in Bloom Committee’s fire hydrant painting contest kicks off in Lewisburg.

Participating artists will need to submit two designs for the Lewisburg in Bloom Committee to choose from by Friday, May 13. Artists need to use an oil-based paint and sealer on their designs.

Each artist or organization may submit up to two designs. Plans must be pre-approved by the Lewisburg in Bloom Committee. The 11 hydrants painted during the contest are located in Lewisburg’s downtown historic district.

The artists will create their artwork on the hydrants May 23 through May 25, and people in the community can vote for their favorite hydrants on the Lewisburg in Bloom Committee’s Facebook page. Voting will take place from May 26 through Friday, June 3. The winner will be announced on Friday, June 3, just in time for First Friday in downtown Lewisburg.

Maps will be distributed showing the locations of the painted hydrants.

Please contact Shannon Beatty at sbeatty@lewisburg-wv.com or call her at 304-645-2080 to enter the contest.