Meet the Candidate events for other seats still scheduled

April 19 and 26 at 5:30 p.m.

The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce will host a series of “Meet the Candidates” for those running for upcoming elections. Candidates will be answering questions submitted by the public via email.

The School Board Meet the Candidates event that was scheduled for Apr. 13 has been canceled. It may be rescheduled at a later date.

On Apr. 19 at 5:30 p.m. those running for House of Delegates (District 42) and Senate (District 10) will take questions from the public at Greenbrier Valley Theatre.

Finally, you can Meet the Candidates running for County Commission and County and Circuit Clerk on Apr. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Underwood Building at the Fairgrounds.

These events will be moderated by GGCC Executive Director, Ashley Vickers. Please submit a question to the candidates by emailing director@greenbrierwvchamber.org. For more information visit www.greenbrierwvchamber.org.