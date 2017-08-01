Children’s Home Society’s ‘Make It Right For Kids’ night returning after floods

For 11 years, the Children’s Home Society’s “Make It Right For Kids” night has helped raise funds to assist children and families served by the society’s programs in the Greenbrier Valley.

As many may recall, the event was cancelled in 2016 after the June floods devastated our communities, directly impacting those who have so generously helped support this event in the past. But just as our communities have come back even better and stronger, so is the Children’s Home Society preparing to bring back “Make It Right For Kids” night in 2017.

The public is invited to join CHS on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Cecil Underwood Youth Building at the WV State Fairgrounds for an evening of exciting fun with friends, old and new. Social hour with wine and heavy hors d’oeuvres precedes the live auction, which begins at 8 p.m. A silent auction will also be held during the evening.

This year the event is being hosted by Jack McClung, operations and maintenance manager for Beech Ridge Energy Center, Invenergy. McClung first became involved with the Children’s Home Society when Invenergy installed some playground equipment and a net fence around the basketball court at the Greenbrier Valley Children’s Home in Rupert. Their interest in helping support the emergency shelter and the Children’s Home Society is motivated by their desire to be good neighbors in their host communities. When asked to comment on their support of the society and its programs, McClung stated, “That’s why the Beech Ridge Energy center felt compelled to help the children in our backyard, by supporting the Children’s Home Society of WV right here in Greenbrier County.”

All funds raised through this event are used to support the local programs of the Children’s Home Society, which includes the emergency child shelter in Rupert, as well as the foster care and adoption programs.

Many unique and interesting auction items will be available for the event, including work by local artists and craftsmen, gift certificates and baskets donated by local businesses, and much more. Tickets for the event are $35 and may be purchased at the Children’s Home Society office in Fairlea. Table sponsorships are available for $200 (8 tickets). Contact the CHS office at 304-647-3430 for more information or to purchase your tickets today.