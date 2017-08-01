Two arrested for breaking into church  

Lewisburg Police arrested two Greenbrier County men for breaking into a local church.

Officers responded to the Catholic church located on Coleman Drive in Lewisburg on Friday, July 28, for a breaking and entering complaint. Items stolen were related to worship services at the church including a tabernacle, chalice, and a ciborium, as well as a case of wine. Officers also were called to Coleman Drive the previous day for a reported break-in on the street. This complaint was unfounded but officers were able to develop suspects from some construction workers who were working at the residence.

Chavis Ray Gabbert, 32, of Lewisburg and Justin Wesley McMillion, 27, of Frankford were charged with breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit a felony. Both men were arraigned by Greenbrier County Magistrate Doug Beard and released after posting a $30,000 bond.

Most of the items stolen have been recovered and the investigation is continuing. The investigating officers in this case were Sgt. D.B. Eggleston and Patrolman S.T. Rodoussakis.