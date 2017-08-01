GEHS and EGMS golf teams announce golf package winners

The Greenbrier East Golf team and Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Golf team had their drawings on Saturday, July 22, at the Lewisburg Elk’s Club for the two golf packages at the Greenbrier. The packages were for the Old White and the Snead Courses.

Allen Carte of Charleston, a former South Charleston Middle School golf coach, won the Old White Package, while Rusty Nelson, who works at Greenbrier Physicians, won the Sporting Club Package for the Snead Course. They both were very excited and thankful for winning these great golf packages.

The golf teams wish to acknowledge Burt Baine and Robert Harris of the Greenbrier, as well Mr. and Mrs. Jim Justice and the Greenbrier, Larry Klein, and the Sporting Club for allowing them to have these wonderful golf packages to raise money for both the EGMS and GEHS teams. This is the 8th year they have been allowing the teams to have these packages. The players are all certainly worth all the effort and sacrifice that is made for them. There were 19 boys and two girls on the EGMS team in the spring, and 16 boys and three girls last fall for the GEHS team.

Tryouts for the Greenbrier East golf team will be on Aug. 7 and 8 at the driving range in Fairlea from 4-5:30 p.m. Players must have had physicals since July 1 of this year, and use the physical form on the WVSSAC website before they can tryout or practice for any school sport. The form has to be filled out by the parents, and signed by both the parents and players that they have read the concussion, sudden cardiac arrest, and opioid attachments.

This is Coach Mac Parks and Coach Terry Koon’s 8th year as coaches for both teams. Koon said, “It has certainly been an honor and privilege for Coach Parks and I to work with our young people. We look forward to another great season.”

Anyone who would like to donate to either team can make checks payable to the Greenbrier East Golf or Eastern Greenbrier Boosters, which is tax deductible. Checks can be sent to Coach Terry Koon at P.O. Box 1848, Lewisburg, WV 24901.