Lewisburg-Charles William “Chuck” Lewis, III passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Peyton Hospice House after a brave battle with metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

Chuck graduated from Greenbrier East High School in 1969, a member of the first graduating class, and from West Virginia University in 1973 with a degree in business. He was a life-long, faithful member of Old Stone Presbyterian Church, where he served as Sunday school teacher and Elder until the time of his death.

Chuck worked in the automotive business throughout his career, beginning in the reconditioning department of Hanna Chevrolet and eventually becoming the dealer at Bill Lewis Motors, where he developed lasting friendships with many of his coworkers and customers.

Generous with his time and talents, he volunteered in the archives of the Greenbrier Historical Society and served on the board of the Seneca Trail Charitable Foundation, also acting as president of the Lewisburg Lions Club and a mentor in Communities in Schools. His generosity extended into death as his wish was to donate his body to the human gift registry at WVSOM.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Mary and Charles William “Bill” Lewis, Jr.; sister, Dr. Cynthia Ikner Kish; and brothers, Jeffrey Einer and James Benjamin Lewis.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lou Ella Thompson Lewis; daughters, Mary Kathryn (Gonzalo Martín) and Erin Elizabeth; son, Charles William IV (Erica); grandchildren, Lucas and Noa Martín-Lewis; sisters, Dr. Constance Anderson (Donn) and LeeAnn Gillilan (Clifford); brother, Frank Lewis (Valerie); and a host of other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, July 2, at 1 p.m. at the Artisan Barn on the WV State fairgrounds with a reception following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Old Stone Church, 644 Church Street, Lewisburg; Greenbrier Historical Society, 814 Washington Street W, Lewisburg; or Lewisburg Lions Club, P.O. Box 1215, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

