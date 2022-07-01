Sylva, NC-Harry Ruff White, 88, died Sunday afternoon in his home surrounded by family.

Harry was an Economics Professor Emeritus at Western Carolina University where he taught from 1968 until he retired in 1995. He was a Master Gardener through the Jackson County Extension Office. He was active on the Farm Bureau Board where he served as president for many years. And he was a longtime Elder at First Presbyterian Church of Sylva.

Harry grew up in Greenbriar County, the fifth child of seven children of the late Robert Chockley White and Anna Blanche Scott White.

He graduated from Berea College in Berea, KY in 1956 and served two years in the Army in Panama. He later earned his PhD in Agricultural Economics from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY.

Harry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Musser White; and four children, Laura Rust (Les) of Knoxville, TN. Rodger White of Boston, MA. Stephen White of Franklin, NC, and Allen White (Ginny) of Weaverville, NC; six grandchildren; two brothers, Frank White (Sharon) of Lewisburg, and David White (Mary) of Richmond VA; and numerous other family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Sylva at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 1. Officiating will be Rev. Blake Daniel, Rev. Dr. Leslie Rust and Rev. Maggie Rust. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Presbyterian Church of Sylva, P.O. Box 2152, Sylva, NC 28779.

The family would like to thank Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde for taking care of Harry Ruff White.

