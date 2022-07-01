By Adam Pack

The Greenbrier County Commission met for its regular meeting on Wednesday, June 28 to discuss the urgent signing of an agreement with the Attorney General’s office to receive funds from his office’s settlement with pharmaceutical manufacturers known as Endo Health Solutions, Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Par Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Legal counsel for the county was present and explained that “these companies, together referred to as Endo/Par, are filing for bankruptcy” and thus a time sensitive agreement was handed to the members of the Commission.

Counsel urged the commission to sign the agreement, designating them a “participating local government” in the particular settlement with Endo/Par. This settlement is valued at $23,920,000, with roughly $2 million going to attorney’s fees and the state, and the rest will be distributed to those entities who signed onto the Attorney General’s Memorandum of Understanding earlier this year. “The cake is baked, but we need to make sure we get a piece of it in time.”

The county commission unanimously voted to sign the agreement to become a participating local government in the settlement with Endo/Par.

The Greenbrier County Commission will meet again on Tuesday, July 14, at 10 a.m. The public is encouraged to attend.