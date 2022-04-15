Frankford-Betty Jeane (Harper) Mason, 92, went to her Heavenly reward on Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea.

She was born Apr. 17, 1929 in Roane County, the daughter of the late Oral Basil and Oretha Violet Hunt Harper.

Betty was a homemaker, of Baptist Faith and last attended Henning Church of God.

Preceding her in death other than her parents were her husband, Curtis Ray Mason; sisters, Deane Bowles and Joann Goff; and brothers, Bob, Jack and Bill Harper.

Surviving Betty are her daughters, Donna Mullins (Roy, Jr.), Patricia Lewis (Lowell), Mary Elizabeth Hefner (Steve) and Rebecca Tipton (James); son, John Mark Mason (Jennifer); grandchildren, Mullins-Jerry, Julia (James Kirk), Justin (Jeanne), Jonna; Yates-Scott (Lynn), Amy (Dave McClure); Hefner-Joshua, Laura (Chris Deskins), Billy; Tipton-Amanda (Mario Erazo), Annie, Ben; Mason-John C., Athena, Cyrus; great-grandchildren, Aaron and Rachel Kirk, Autumn (Sam Herndon), Dylan (Mattie) Mullins, Mary Grace Mullins (Sam Osborn), Mason (Hannah), Zac, Blaine Yates, Evan and Emily McClure, Aiden Harvey, Matteo and Nina Erazo, Ildri Mason, Jacob and Kiera Hefner, and Atticus Mason; great-great-grandchildren, Collins and Claire Herndon, Caiden Mullins, Mabel and Beau Yates; Jacob and Kiera Hefner; sister, Kathryn Springston; and brother, Ted Harper.

Funeral services will be on Friday, Apr. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Pastor Robert Hefner officiating. Interment will follow in the Enon Baptist Church Cemetery, Frankford, WV.

The family will receive their family and friends from 12 noon until time of services on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes that memorial contributions be made to your church or charity of your choice.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com