White Sulphur Springs-Martha Lee Perry Sulser, 80, was received in the arms of Our Lord on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Martha was born Apr. 26, 1941 in White Sulphur Springs, the daughter of the late William Clifford and Ola Hoke Perry.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Sulser Feury; two sisters, Evelyn (Hillard) Dolin, and Darlene (McKimmon) Graham; sisters-in-law, Judith (Bill) Dillon and Nelda (Bruce) Nutter; grandsons, Matthew (Claire) Feury, Charlie (Tina) Sulser, Jamie (Lauren) Sulser; daughters-in-law, Wanda Sulser and Lanita Sulser; and great-grandson, Michael Ray Sulser; and many nieces and nephews, and dear friends and neighbors.

She was received in Heaver by her parents; husband, Charles Lee Sulser; two sons, Gregory Lee Sulser and Michael Bradford Sulser; son-in-law, John Joseph Feury; also many sisters and brothers, Jim Perry, Helen Jorgenson, Richard Perry, Matthew Perry, Anale Stover, Luther Perry, Shirley Fleming and Dorothy Perry.

Martha was the most loving, patient person and welcomed all into her home. She loved her family fiercely and enjoyed her gardening, raising her grandchildren and spending time with family, neighbors and friends.

She was of the Methodist faith and was a retired employee of The Greenbrier Hotel. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 23, at Hokes Chapel, Callaghan, VA.

Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, tributes may be made to Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

