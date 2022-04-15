Clintonville-Anna Flack Wong (formerly Critzer) of Clintonville, passed away Thursday, Apr. 7, 2022 at the age of 70 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea.

Born Apr. 21, 1951 at Mt. Vernon, WA, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. Flack, Sr. and Marguerite Shires Flack.

The youngest girl of 11 children, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles E. Flack, Jr., Jacob H. Flack and John W. Flack, and sisters, Carol J. Taylor, Glenna M. Aleshire, Ethel Flack, Mary Blake and Marguerite Flack.

She was raised on a 22-acre farm and was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a self-taught oil/acrylic painter and craftswoman. Early in life, she enjoyed traveling and later she enjoyed competing at the State Fair for ribbons in various crafts, planting various flowers, and gardening.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Wong of Clintonville; daughter, Angela Critzer; son, Jason Critzer; granddaughters, Boston Russell, Maygan Critzer, Madyson Critzer, Mackinzey Critzer; grandsons, Preston Russell, Drake Watson and Thor Watson; great-grandchildren, Fallon, Freya, and Odin; and brothers, Sydney Flack and Robert H. Flack, both of Poca.

Per her wishes, Anna will be cremated and no services will be held.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com