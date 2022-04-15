William Tyler Cutlip took his oath of office as the newest member of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, Apr. 13. The oath was administered by Chief Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent.

Sheriff Sloan commented, “Tyler is certainly a welcome addition to our ranks and he is eager to begin his new career. Although he will not be working independently until his graduation from the State Police Academy and completion of his field training probationary period, we expect that he will be a tremendous asset to our department and the county. We look forward to his service with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and his commitment to public service for the citizens of Greenbrier County.”

The department anticipates hiring additional deputy sheriffs and will be initiating a new testing cycle in June or July of this year. Information detailing the testing process will be posted on the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, as well as the Greenbrier County Facebook page.