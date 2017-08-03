Attorney General Morrisey’s Office announces August mobile office hours

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced this week that a consumer representative from the Attorney General’s Office will meet one-on-one with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in August to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events, which are scheduled below:

Aug. 8: 11 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours at Alderson City Hall, 202 Monroe Street, Alderson

Aug. 10: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Information Booth at State Fair of West Virginia, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg

Aug. 11: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Information Booth at State Fair of West Virginia, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg

Aug. 12: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Information Booth at State Fair of West Virginia, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg

Aug. 13: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Information Booth at State Fair of West Virginia, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg

Aug. 14: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Information Booth at State Fair of West Virginia, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg

Aug. 15: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Information Booth at State Fair of West Virginia, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg

Aug. 16: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Information Booth at State Fair of West Virginia, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg

Aug. 17: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Information Booth at State Fair of West Virginia, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg

Aug. 18: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Information Booth at State Fair of West Virginia, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg

Aug. 19: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Information Booth at State Fair of West Virginia, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg

Aug. 23: 11:30 a.m. Scam Presentation at Smithers Senior Center, Smithers Community Center on Michigan Avenue, Smithers

Aug. 26: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Information Booth at Summersville Lighthouse Festival, 278 Summersville Lake Road, Mount Nebo

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

The events are open to the public; reservations are not required. For information, contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.