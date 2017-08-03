Organ Cave Community Center selected as Boy Scout service project

The Organ Cave Community Center was among the many community service project locations selected for the Boy Scouts of America during their National Jamboree in July. Each of the three days beginning July 24, a group of approximately 28 to 40 Scouts and their leaders arrived at the center to participate in their day of community service. The Scouts were tasked to clean out decades of accumulated items stored in closets, in a classroom specifically used for storage, and the basement/boiler room. These items were loaded onto a dump truck on the final day of the project on July 26. Other tasks to be accomplished during the ,allotted three days were to finish painting the Giveaway Room, wash the center windows, clean and mop the center, and trim back overgrown shrubbery. Each day the Scouts and their leaders were divided into teams to manage their assigned tasks.

Upon their arrival each morning, the Scout groups were given a history of the Irish Corner District, Organ Cave, and the Organ Cave School/Community Center. All of these Scouts from many different states were intrigued by the old schoolhouse and some of the treasures they found. The Scout leaders all commended the small group of directors and trustees for keeping the center alive and in use.

The Organ Cave Community Center wishes to thank volunteers who came to help during the three days. They were Phil Weikle, Cathy Queen, and Sam Masters. The center also thanks Lynch Construction for their community service by providing the truck and driver, Roy Grimes for behind the scenes help, and Marvin Morgan for spearheading this project. Most of all, the center wishes to thank the CCC/WV and especially the Boy Scouts of America/Jamboree Troops for all of their help and hard work. They made this project a great success!

The center wishes to thank donors for this project: Stephanie Hayes at Tractor Supply for donating gloves and water, Tyler at Cornerstone IGA for donating water, the Morgan Family for donating water, and the ladies who donated Freeze Pops – Layola Sarver, Cathy Queen, Barbara Bland, Bonnie Morgan, and Jane Morgan.

The Organ Cave Community Center serves the Irish Corner District as a polling place. The center also serves the community as an Outreach Center for Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church and is available for rent for special events.

Jamboree Troop #3 from San Francisco Bay Area, CA

Jamboree Troop #1 from Upstate New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Jamboree Troop #2 from Long Island, NY