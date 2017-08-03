Hit TV series to air episode filmed in White Sulphur Springs

On this Sunday’s episode of Barnwood Builders, Mark Bowe and his team of old world craftsmen build a memorial pavilion in White Sulphur Springs.

The town, which suffered some of the worst devastation during last year’s flood, is now the epicenter of a community rebuilding effort. The episode airs Sunday, Aug. 6, at 9/8c on the DIY Network.

White Sulphur Springs holds a special place in the hearts of the Barnwood Builders. Their Barnwood Living showroom is in downtown White Sulphur Springs, and their main work site, known as the Boneyard, is just a few miles away. During this project, the Barnwood Builders meet a team of volunteers led by local resident Tom Crabtree, who are constructing new homes for flood victims.

Mark Bowe takes pride in celebrating the determination of the White Sulphur Springs community. In this episode, he meets many White Sulphur Springs residents including Michelle Gay, a flood victim who now resides in Hope Village, and Emanuel Flaud, Project Director of Hope Village. Mayor Lloyd Hanes is also featured.

About Barnwood Builders: Now in its fifth season, Barnwood Builders is one of the most successful shows ever on the DIY Network. Six good-natured West Virginians travel the country saving pioneer log cabins and building gorgeous modern homes with reclaimed lumber. The show’s star, Mark Bowe, lives by the motto, “work hard, be kind, take pride.” This feel-good series celebrates old-fashioned values, old-world craftsmanship, and hometown pride.