The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) will host seven free tire collection events in May.

The seven events are:

Nicholas County: Wednesday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center

Barbour County: Thursday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barbour County Fairgrounds

Grant County: Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the RCS Transport Lot at 2 Airport Road in Petersburg

Berkeley County: Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Southern Berkeley Recycling Center at 637 Pilgrim St. in Inwood

Greenbrier County: Thursday, May 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenbrier County Landfill

Mineral County: Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tomar Inc. Trucking Lot on Glass Plant Access Road in Keyser

McDowell County: Wednesday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Walmart in Kimball.

Individuals may dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires will be accepted. The WVDEP requests that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.

Ongoing tire collection events include:

Boone County: Every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Boone County Recycling Center.

Brooke County: Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brooke County Recycling Center

Calhoun County: The 3rd Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cabot Station Recycling Center on Rt. 5, two miles West of Grantsville

Fayette County: The 3rd Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kevin’s Auto Sales and RVs on Route 19 in Scarbro

Hancock County: Call Hancock County Solid Waste Authority at 304-459-3269 for more information

Mason County: Call Mason County Recycling Center at 304-675-7855 for more information

Mercer County: The 1st Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill

Monroe County: The 2nd Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center

Pocahontas County: Call Pocahontas County Landfill at 304-799-4199 for more information

Tucker County: The 1st Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tucker County Landfill

Wayne County: The 1st Monday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wayne County Solid Waste Authority

Wyoming County: The 1st Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill

A list of upcoming tire collection events and updates can be found on the WVDEP website.