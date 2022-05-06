On Tuesday, May 2, Gov. Justice reported that there are now 812 active cases of COVID-19 statewide; up by 13 cases since his previous briefing on Thursday last week. However, since reaching their most recent peak in late January, total active cases are down 96.3% overall.

Since nearing peak capacity in early February, COVID-related hospitalizations in West Virginia are down 90.9%, ICU patients are down 90.4%, and patients on ventilators are down 89.9%.

Still, after reading the ages and locations of another 15 individuals who have passed away from COVID-19 since Thursday last week, Gov. Justice continued to urge West Virginians to get vaccinated and boosted.

“If it’s been four or more months since you’ve gotten your first booster shot, your resistance is probably way down,” Gov. Justice said. “So, if you’re in this boat, and you’re over 50 or immunocompromised, you absolutely need to dial it in and get your next booster.”

All West Virginians age 5 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. After the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those age 12 and older.

Second booster shots have now been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC for those age 50 and over who are also at least four months removed from their first booster dose, as well as certain younger immuno-compromised individuals age 12 and older.

All West Virginians who qualify can immediately get this dose anywhere vaccines are available.

The state’s new COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator has been updated to determine whether people are eligible for a second booster dose.

Read more about vaccines at Vaccinate.wv.gov and at CDC.gov