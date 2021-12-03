Calling all bargain book lovers! The White Sulphur Springs Public Library will host a book sale, made possible through generous contributions from our community, starting on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in conjunction with the Open House event for White Sulphur Springs.

The book sale will continue Monday, Dec. 6 through the rest of the week during normal library hours. Hardbacks will sell at $2 and paperbacks are $1. Books on CD and DVDs will go for a dollar. There will be a bag sale starting Wednesday, Dec. 8 through Thursday, Dec. 9. Haul away a stuffed bag for $2. All proceeds will go to support the library.

The book sale will take place inside the library at 344 Main Street West in White Sulphur Springs, WV. Please call 304-536-1171 if you have any questions.

Come discover wonderful deals available for all the book lovers in your life, whether they be fiction or non-fiction readers. Remember, if you’re looking for something specific and can’t find it at the book sale; make sure to check out the library’s circulating collection. We lend materials for free and are happy to loan you that perfect book.