WSS Police Department receives anonymous donation for K9

The White Sulphur Springs City Council hosted their regular monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, at City Hall in White Sulphur Springs.

Several new city employees were officially introduced at the meeting, including Fred Giggenbanch as the new city attorney, Lloyd Haynes as the new city administrator, and Jake Dowdy as the new White Sulphur Springs chief of police.

Dowdy went on to ask the city council for funds in order to equip two police vehicles with an internal partition, which prevents the person in the back seat of the vehicle from being able to reach the police officer in the front half of the vehicle. The cost for the two partitions is $1,740. He also announced that the police department received an anonymous donation of $10,000 for the purpose of purchasing a K9 dog for the force. Dowdy went on to say, “A K9 is vital for drug control in the city. This would be a turning point for the narcotics issue in the area.”