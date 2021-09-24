Sinks Grove (Fort Spring)-Velma Carter, 90, passed away Monday morning, Sept. 20, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side.

Mrs. Carter was the oldest child of the late Carl E. and Blanche E. Smith Briggs. She was born Jan. 15, 1931, in Gastonia, NC.

Velma was a member of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. She was an employee of Gateway Industries in Ronceverte, where she was affectionately called Grandma by her co-workers. She had a long work history. She was a former employee of Kellwood Co., the Chicken Plant in Ronceverte and Carden’s Restaurant in Alderson, WV, years ago where she developed her love of cooking and the fine art of pie making that she continued to use for all of the Mt. Vernon UM Church’s annual Pie Suppers.

Other than her parents Velma was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Carter; two granddaughters, Amanda Michelle Greenway and Rebecca Susan Greenway; son, Kenneth Lee Carter; and brothers, Benny Carroll and Joseph Wayne Briggs.

Surviving Velma are her daughter, Freda Gale Greenway of Alderson; sons, Donald Carter (Susie) of Alderson, Nat Carter (Jeannette) of Sinks Grove, Brian Carter (Joan) of Sinks Grove, and Kevin Carter (Kathi) of Covington, VA; grandchildren, Chad Carter, Adam Carter, Joshua Greenway and D. C. Carter; great-grandchildren, Mya, Eden and Cora Jean and Grayson, Ryan and Landyn; all her grandchildren at Gateway Industries; and sisters, Shirley Brown, and Lois Briggs, both of Gastonia, NC.

The family will have a walk through visitation on Friday, Sept. 24, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte. Masks will be required while attending the visitation.

A private immediate family graveside service will held Saturday, Sept. 25, with Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Kanode and Kathy Keadle, CLM officiating.

The family would like to thank all who were involved with Velma’s care.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.