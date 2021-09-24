Ronceverte-Anna Maria Dolan, 55, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

Born Feb. 4, 1966, in Ronceverte, she was the daughter of Edward Lake Kersey, Sr. and the late Mary Elizabeth Vance Kersey.

Maria attended the Caldwell Pentecostal Holiness Church. Maria had a green thumb. She loved tending to her flowers. Maria also loved spending time in and around her home. She helped build this home, with her own two hands alongside her husband. Everyone who knew Maria, knew that the real light in her life were her grandchildren. She was very involved in lovingly caring for them. Maria’s heart was full with her grands, but her heart never fully healed after losing her son, Willie Spence over a year ago. However, Maria’s family finds comfort, knowing that she is in heaven, reunited with her son, as well as her mother, who passed when she was a young girl.

In addition to her mother and son, Maria was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Kersey.

Survivors include her husband, Melvin Dolan, Jr.; daughters, Mary Elizabeth Spence and Kayla Marie Spence of Caldwell; stepsons, Jamie Dolan (Allison) of Princeton, WV, Jason Dolan of Ronceverte, and Timmy Dolan (Tonya) of Union; brothers, Marvin Ensley Vance (Ashley) of White Sulphur Springs, and Edward Lake Kersey, Jr. of White Sulphur Springs; sister, Chrystal Lynn McMillion (Robert) of White Sulphur Springs; grandchildren, Uriah Zavian Spence, Eila May Morton; step-grandchildren, Jeremy, Andrew, Abby, Hannalee, Caysen, Ally, Bailey, Peyton, Becca, Kristen and Justin Dolan; and several nieces, and nephews.

Visitation was held on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel, Lewisburg. The funeral service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Anderson Cemetery, Ronceverte.

