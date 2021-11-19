Six Weeks of Christmas Spirit runs through Dec. 24

The Magic of Christmas in Lewisburg transforms the downtown into a Holiday Wonderland from Saturday, Nov. 20 through Friday, Dec. 24. On any given day during The Magic of Christmas, you will be greeted with holiday cheer- magical decorations, Christmas tree lights and giant snowflakes.

Vote for your favorite Christmas window and be entered to win one of five $100 gift certificates to your favorite shop or restaurant. There is also a special giant Santa mailbox to mail your letters to Santa in the North Pole, a holiday tale posted in shop windows page by page throughout town, festive horse drawn carriage rides every Saturday beginning Nov. 20 from 2 to 6 p.m., ($10 adults/$5 kids), and Santa visits the Green Space on Saturday, Nov. 20 in his sleigh from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 2 to 4 p.m.

The grand Christmas Tree Lighting will also be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. in the City Green Space. There will be shop and restaurant specials, sales, giveaways and holiday treats and more!

Mark your calendar and watch for details in your local paper and on Facebook! The Magic of Christmas in Lewisburg is free to the public and kicks off the holiday season in one of America’s Coolest Small Towns.

For more information call 888-702-1076 or find us on Facebook at The Magic of Christmas in Lewisburg.