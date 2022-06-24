Charlottesville, VA-Tamra Beth Falls Boswell (Sissy) fought a valiant fight against leukemia. She passed reluctantly but peacefully at UVA in Charlottesville, VA on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

She was born June 23, 1977 to Billy Ray and Betsy Jo Windon Falls.

Tamra was the best mother to her girls, their friends and their friends. Her beautiful heart was the biggest part of her. She loved and did so openly with absolutely beautiful smile and infectious laugh.

Her world revolved around her girls, from school activities to cheerleading, soccer, softball, volleyball, basketball, equestrian events, field trips, prom dress shopping and anything their hearts desired.

Tamra loved the Lord and was baptized with her girls. She bravely fought her illness with the devotion and loving help of her husband, girls, her mom and family. Our Heavenly Father brought her home to reside with others who went before her. Tamra wants her girls to live a full, happy and joyous life and to know that she will patiently be waiting with loving open arms.

Preceding her in death were infant twin brother and sister, Ray and Renee; her loving and funny best friend, her sister, Amber June Falls; her maternal grandparents, June Holly Windon and Lawrence Windon; and her paternal grandparents, Harry and Dora Roach Falls.

She married her high school sweetheart, Joseph William Boswell, III. By the grace of God they created three of the most beautiful, loving and wonderfully comical daughters, Madison Amber, Taylor Bray and Miley Renee.

A walk-through visitation will be held Saturday, June 25, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte.

Following the visitation, funeral services will be held approximately at 2 p.m. at the Island Park Amphitheatre, Ronceverte, with Pastor Garrett Bostic officiating. Interment will follow in the Morgan Cemetery, Ronceverte.

Pallbearers will be Wes Hylton, Lincoln Cornwell, Chris Ratliff, David Atkins, Matt Boswell and Chris Hylton; alternate is Mark Falls.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Ronceverte is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com