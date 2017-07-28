Suspect sought in Very Thing robbery

The Lewisburg Police Department is asking for help in locating a suspect involved in a burglary investigation. There is an active warrant for Bruce Plumley in connection with a burglary at The Very Thing in Lewisburg.

On July 2, a door to the business was forced open and nearly $4,000 in rare coins went missing. The investigation revealed that two of the people involved in the theft were Plumley and James Braswell. Warrants were issued for both men, and Braswell was arrested short thereafter. Plumley has not yet been arrested, and the police are asking for information on his whereabouts or any information regarding the stolen coins. Plumley is also a person of interest in similar burglaries in the Lewisburg area.

Call the Lewisburg Police Department at 304-645-1626 with information.