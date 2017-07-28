String of burglaries hits Lewisburg area

The Lewisburg Police Department is investigating home burglaries that have occurred during the month of July. Including a residence in Rolling Hills that was broken into on July 3. Nothing appeared to be taken from the residence. Entry was gained through a rear window of the residence. On July 9, a residence in Underwood estates was broken into. Entry was gained through a front window. Antique coins and jewelry were taken during this crime. On July 23, a residence in Crowfield Circle was broken into. Entry was gained through a rear window. Coins and jewelry were stolen. The thief or thieves in these incidents appear to be targeting homes that the residents are out of town and no one is home at the time of the burglaries. The residents were all out of town when these incidents took place.

Residents are encouraged to let someone know when they are going to be gone, such as the police department or a neighbor. Leave some lights on and make sure all doors and windows are locked. Make a note of suspicious vehicles or people in their neighborhoods.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lewisburg Police Department at 304-645-1626.