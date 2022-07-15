White Sulphur Springs-Shirley Ann O’Dell, 87, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at her home.

Born Mar. 31, 1935 in White Sulphur Springs, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Arndell Scott and Maisie Ann Sanders Scott.

Shirley was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church of White Sulphur Springs and a retired reservations manager at The Greenbrier Hotel with over 25 years of service. Shirley was a truly selfless person, always giving everything she had to her family, her friends, and the people of her community. She was filled with warmth and love and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janice, and brother, Joe Scott, as well as her ex-husband, George O’Dell.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Shanklin of Weaverville, NC; her sister, Betty Taylor (Bob) of White Sulphur Springs, and grandchildren, Brianna Wallace (David), their son, Easton Wallace, all of Greenville, SC, and Scott Shanklin (Minouche) and Scott’s son, Hunter Shanklin, all of Weaverville, NC.

As per her wishes, Shirley will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at First Presbyterian Church in White Sulphur Springs.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

