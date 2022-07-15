East Bank-Ruth Loretta Stafford, 87, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Riverside Nursing Home in St. Albans, WV.

Born on Mar. 21, 1935 near Clayton, WV, she was the daughter of the late Other Hobert and Cora Burkley Richmond.

She was also proceeded in death by her husband, Hobart Stafford, and a brother, Rodney Richmond.

Ruth was a wife, mother and homemaker.

Ruth is survived by her two sons, Mark A. Stafford of Terra Alta, and Timothy C. Stafford of East Bank; daughter, Ester DeAnn of East Bank; brother, Edward Richmond of Lewisburg; sister, Roberta Meador of Roanoke, VA; and five grandchildren, Jennifer Lynne Stafford, Matthew Owen Stafford, Tyler Bell, Aaron Conrad Stafford, and Andrew Connor Stafford.

Funeral services were held Thursday, July 14 at Lantz Funeral Home in Alderson where Rev. David Turner officiated. Burial followed in the Clayton Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation was Thursday at the funeral home before the service.

