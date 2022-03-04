The Greenbrier County Committee on Aging has announced that the senior centers in Rupert and Fairlea have reopened as of Tuesday, Mar. 1. They wish to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during the time that they were closed. The centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Masks are required. Transportation for meals, activities, and shopping will be offered if adequate staff is available. Call the Rupert senior center at 304-392-5138 or the Fairlea senior center at 304-645-1978 for more information.