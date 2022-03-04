Since 1972, the national Senior Nutrition Program has supported nutrition services for older adults across the country. Funded by the Older Americans Act (OAA), local senior nutrition programs serve as hubs for older adults to access nutritious meals and other vital services that strengthen social connections to promote health and wellbeing.

Greenbrier County Committee on Aging Inc. has been providing meals to seniors since 1975. We would like to thank everyone who has supported our Senior Nutrition Program and helped us provide this service to needy seniors throughout Greenbrier County.

If you would like to make a tax-free monetary donation, checks can be mailed to GCCA Inc., P.O. Box 556, Rupert, WV, 25984.