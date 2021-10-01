The nonprofit organization Seed Sower Inc. is opening its first ten-bed recovery residence for women this fall. Seed Sower Village is located on 6.3 beautiful hilltop acres in the Dawson area. A close partner of Fruits of Labor, residents of the Village will enroll in Fruits of Labor’s culinary and agricultural training program, where they can receive paid, recovery-friendly training, certification and employment opportunities.

In addition to the recovery residence, Seed Sower is developing the “Social Impact Hub,” available in early 2022. The hub, also located in Dawson, includes a fully-equipped commercial kitchen and agricultural space for businesses and social enterprises wanting to develop culinary or agricultural products with low overhead. The Social Impact Hub will double as a safe space for Seed Sower residents and Hub tenants to interact in an atmosphere supportive of recovery and entrepreneurial growth.

Seed Sower believes in a “recovery ecosystem,” where robust community engagement deeply enhances individual recovery efforts. So, they are committed to developing solid relationships in the community, including faith-based, civic, government, for-profit, medical, behavioral health, and others, to all work together. To learn more, check out seedsowerinc.org, find them on Facebook or sign up to attend one of the monthly Zoom presentations.