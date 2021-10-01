The Good Neighbors Community Clothes Closet in White Sulphur Springs, sponsored by the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, continues to serve the local community by offering FREE, clean and gently used clothing for men, women and children. The closet currently has an abundance of late summer/early fall clothing available before transitioning to items for the winter season. All items are displayed in an organized setting, and the public is invited to stop in and check out the nice assortment of clothing available.

Operated by volunteers, the clothing bank is located on the basement level of Emmanuel United Methodist Church at 136 Hanna Lane (one block from the Main Street/Dry Creek Road intersection in White Sulphur Springs). The entrance to the closet area is by outside steps only. The GNCCC is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and first Mondays monthly 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. COVID-19 safety and health precautions are in place with masks being required. Patrons are requested not to bring their own shopping bags as take-home bags are provided. Items are not returnable.

Clothing donations are not being accepted at this time due to limited storage, and please note that donations of any kind should not be dropped off unattended at any entrance on the church property. For additional information or inquiries, please call Donna at 304-536-3419 or the church office at 304-536-1291 and leave a message.