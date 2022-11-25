Sarah Agnes Unroe Dwiggins Lowe

Lewisburg-Our dear mother, Sarah Agnes Unroe Dwiggins Lowe formerly of Lewisburg, sadly passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Brian Center in Low Moor, VA, at the age of 84.

She was born Feb. 3, 1938, in Iron Gate, VA, a daughter of the late Lloyd Strong Unroe and Norma Gladys Loretta Hickman Unroe.

She was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Clifton Forge, VA, and the Grace Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs for many years. She loved to sing, sew, cook, laugh and read her bible. Sarah never met a stranger, loved to tell jokes and you would never leave her home with an empty stomach. She was a seamstress who worked for Hanover Shoe Company in White Sulphur and several sewing companies in Clifton Forge and Covington. Sarah was musically gifted and could play almost any instrument put in front of her. She and two of her sisters formed a Christian quartet, The Unroe Sisters, and were well known travelers all along the east coast spreading the gospel through hymns and made several gospel hymn records. She was honored by her commitment as a Christian and her unwavering love for the Lord not to mention her knowledge of the teachings of the Bible.

Rest in glory, sweet Mother, and sing with the angels because you definitely were one here among us. “Oh how happy the Lord must be, to have the Unroe sisters sitting at his knee.”

Sarah was predeceased by her husband, Remos Allen Lowe; her stepsons, Remos Allen Lowe, Jr. and Carl Buddy Lowe; her parents, Norma Hickman Unroe and Lloyd Strong Unroe; and ten of her siblings, Lucille Unroe Deeds, Loretta Unroe Reid, Louise Unroe Deeds, Linda Unroe Russell, Vera Unroe Davis, Sandy Unroe Nicely, Trudy Unroe Kern, Richard Unroe, Ralph Unroe and Harley Unroe.

She is survived by Brenda Unroe Booth, her only remaining sibling; her daughters, Teresa Ann Dwiggins Gillespie Banton (Jerry Harper), Twila Dawn Dwiggins Booze, Trudy Leigh Ann Dwiggins Alderman; her son, Kelly Doyle Dwiggins; her grandchildren, Mychal Jay and Whitney Gillespie, Cameron Noah and Sam Gillespie, Cole Edison Booze, Sydnie Kae Booze, Cierra, Autumn, Gavin and Jake Alderman, Cheyenne Lowe, Jesse Lowe; her great-grandchildren, Ella Ann Harper Gillespie, Asher Forde Gillespie, Bennett Mychal Gillespie, Beckham Harrison Gillespie, Evelyn Violet Gillespie, Isaac See and Eli See.

The family received friends at visitation on Monday evening, Nov. 21 at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, White Sulphur Springs.

A funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Grace Baptist Church, White Sulphur Springs, where Pastor Kenny Baker and Preacher Lloyd Camp officiated. Interment followed in the Hillcrest Cemetery, White Sulphur Springs.

Active pallbearers were Jerry Harper Banton, Lee Lokant, and Cole Booze.

