Russell Dale Williams

Frankford-Russell Dale “Choppy” Williams, 59, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born Mar. 21, 1963, at Ronceverte, he was the son of Phyllis Ann Lewis Johnson and Roger Lee Williams.

Choppy was a graduate of Greenbrier East High School, was of the Baptist faith, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a Highway Contract Carrier with the US Postal Service for many years.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Mary Lewis and his stepfather, Avery Johnson.

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Ann Lewis Johnson of Lewisburg and father, Roger Lee Williams and wife Peggy of Trout.

Funeral service was held on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, where Rev. Ron Miller officiated. Burial followed in Rosewood Cemetery, Lewisburg.

Visitation was Wednesday afternoon at the funeral home.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

