Frankford-Ruby Baldwin Burns, 87, passed away, Friday, July 8, 2022, at her home.

Born Oct. 20, 1934, at Brushy Flat, WV, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mahala Blake Baldwin.

Ruby was a graduate of Renick High School. She worked many years for the limousine service at the Greenbrier Valley Airport and was retired from The Greenbrier.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Don, Dempsey and Wilburn Baldwin; and a sister, Veda Pusateri.

Survivors include in her husband of 70 years, Lloyd Burns; son, Lonnie Burns (Judy) of Frankford; daughter, Dawn Kirby (Bobby) of Frankford; grandchildren, Levi Burns (Ashley) of Hardy, VA, Makisha Gardner and Garrathan Kirby of Frankford; and great-grandchildren, Lilliona and Sullie Burns and Kirby Gardner.

A graveside service was held at the Morningside Cemetery in Renick, WV on July 9 where Pastor Steven Cort officiated.

