By Sarah Richardson

After extensive community effort and a four-month long fundraising campaign, ground has been broken on the new Ronceverte Island Dog Park. Between multiple grants and generous donations, $30,000 in funding was secured earlier this year for the project, and work has begun as of this week.

“The dog park is officially under construction and should be ready to go by the July 1 opening date,” announced Chris Rodriguez-Stanley, a Ronceverte native and the ideator of the dog park. Stay tuned for more updates as construction continues.