Indictments for the month of….

Atkinson, Shakem Jamal, White Sulphur Springs, DOB: 9/22/1997 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – marijuana

Barb, Shawn, Oceana, DOB: 2/24/1989 – grand larceny

Bankenship, Gary Ray, Ronceverte, DOB: 6/4/1986 – escape

Bankenship, Gary Ray, Ronceverte, DOB: 6/4/1986 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – heroin; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – heroin

Blagg, Duane Keith, Rainelle, DOB: 8/11/1979 – breaking and entering (x2), grand larceny (x2)

Bowling, William, White Sulphur Springs, DOB: 2/27/1992 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Brant, Robert Leon, Lewisburg, DOB: 12/3/1973 – escape

Burns, Michael Dallas, Rupert, DOB: 1/31/1955 – escape

Caldwell, Matthew Braden, Beckley, DOB: 10/5/1983 – robbery in the 2nd degree

Carter, Chad J, Lewisburg, DOB: 7/6/1984 – grand larceny

Carter, Chad J, Lewisburg, DOB: 7/6/1984 – grand larceny

Davis, Nichole Sade, Rupert, DOB: 6/4/1986 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Foley, Gregory Scott, Rainelle, DOB: 5/18/1973 – breaking and entering

Gray, Brittany Nicole, Lewisburg, DOB: 12/5/1991 – battery

Hamrick, Tyler Macabe, Nettie, DOB: 6/17/1995 – grand larceny

Hedrick, Shelby K Lynn, Charleston, DOB: 9/12/1996 – sale of deadly weapon to a prohibited person, conspiracy

Holliday, Darvin, Shady Spring, DOB: 2/4/1960 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – heroin

Justice, Jimmy Joe, Renick, DOB: 7/1/1973 – destruction of property (felony)

Kratowhill, Marty J, Charmco, DOB: 1/28/1967 – failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Lambert, Skyler Dawn, Rainelle, DOB: 3/5/1989 – breaking and entering, petit larceny

Leech, James Ray, White Sulphur Springs, DOB: 1/30/1980 – failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes

Lilly, Joseph L, Frankford, DOB: 10/25/1980 – failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes, 2nd offense

Lively, Elias Malcomb, Lewisburg, DOB: 1/24/1994 – sexual assault in the 3rd degree

Lucas, Emilie Dawn, Alderson, DOB: 7/27/1991 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine

McCoy, Mitch Leo, Renick, DOB: 4/9/1980 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – fentanyl

Miller II, Samuel Scott, Charleston, DOB: 8/1/1991 – sale of deadly weapon to a prohibited person, conspiracy, prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Mines Jr, George Thomas, Lewisburg, DOB: 10/29/1969 – driving revoked for driving under the influence, 3rd or subsequent offense

Moore, Jonathan W, Maxwelton, DOB: 3/2/1979 – malicious assault

Pack, Sebastion, Crawley, DOB: 1/21/1984 – sexual abuse in the 1st degree (x3), solicitation of a minor via computer

Peterkin, Howard Fabian, Waterbury, CT, DOB: 11/13/1987 – prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Price, Delilah, Alderson, DOB: 6/2/1985 – strangulation

Quick, Joshua P, Williamsburg, DOB: 12/4/1986 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Redden, Rodney R, Clintonville, DOB: 10/3/1976 – failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (x2)

Reynolds Jr, Roy, Frankford, DOB: 7/2/1985 – fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless fleeing from an officer

Rose, Jeffrey, Hillsboro, DOB: 10/3/1996 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Rush, Jimmy, Rainelle, DOB: 8/7/1995 – gross child neglect resulting in substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – clonazepam, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – buprenorphine, driving revoked for driving under the influence

Smith, Trazell Abdul, Covington, VA, DOB: 5/25/1999 – fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless fleeing from an officer

Terry, Darryl A, Alderson, DOB: 55/29/1975 – failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (x2)

Willis, Jessie, Alderson, DOB: 9/30/167 – embezzlement (x2)

Zickefoose, Jason Eugene, Sinks Grove, DOB: 7/4/1990 – breaking and entering (x2), grand larceny (x2)