Indictments for the month of….
Atkinson, Shakem Jamal, White Sulphur Springs, DOB: 9/22/1997 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – marijuana
Barb, Shawn, Oceana, DOB: 2/24/1989 – grand larceny
Bankenship, Gary Ray, Ronceverte, DOB: 6/4/1986 – escape
Bankenship, Gary Ray, Ronceverte, DOB: 6/4/1986 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – heroin; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – heroin
Blagg, Duane Keith, Rainelle, DOB: 8/11/1979 – breaking and entering (x2), grand larceny (x2)
Bowling, William, White Sulphur Springs, DOB: 2/27/1992 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine
Brant, Robert Leon, Lewisburg, DOB: 12/3/1973 – escape
Burns, Michael Dallas, Rupert, DOB: 1/31/1955 – escape
Caldwell, Matthew Braden, Beckley, DOB: 10/5/1983 – robbery in the 2nd degree
Carter, Chad J, Lewisburg, DOB: 7/6/1984 – grand larceny
Davis, Nichole Sade, Rupert, DOB: 6/4/1986 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine
Foley, Gregory Scott, Rainelle, DOB: 5/18/1973 – breaking and entering
Gray, Brittany Nicole, Lewisburg, DOB: 12/5/1991 – battery
Hamrick, Tyler Macabe, Nettie, DOB: 6/17/1995 – grand larceny
Hedrick, Shelby K Lynn, Charleston, DOB: 9/12/1996 – sale of deadly weapon to a prohibited person, conspiracy
Holliday, Darvin, Shady Spring, DOB: 2/4/1960 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – fentanyl; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – heroin
Justice, Jimmy Joe, Renick, DOB: 7/1/1973 – destruction of property (felony)
Kratowhill, Marty J, Charmco, DOB: 1/28/1967 – failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes
Lambert, Skyler Dawn, Rainelle, DOB: 3/5/1989 – breaking and entering, petit larceny
Leech, James Ray, White Sulphur Springs, DOB: 1/30/1980 – failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes
Lilly, Joseph L, Frankford, DOB: 10/25/1980 – failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes, 2nd offense
Lively, Elias Malcomb, Lewisburg, DOB: 1/24/1994 – sexual assault in the 3rd degree
Lucas, Emilie Dawn, Alderson, DOB: 7/27/1991 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine
McCoy, Mitch Leo, Renick, DOB: 4/9/1980 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – fentanyl
Miller II, Samuel Scott, Charleston, DOB: 8/1/1991 – sale of deadly weapon to a prohibited person, conspiracy, prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Mines Jr, George Thomas, Lewisburg, DOB: 10/29/1969 – driving revoked for driving under the influence, 3rd or subsequent offense
Moore, Jonathan W, Maxwelton, DOB: 3/2/1979 – malicious assault
Pack, Sebastion, Crawley, DOB: 1/21/1984 – sexual abuse in the 1st degree (x3), solicitation of a minor via computer
Peterkin, Howard Fabian, Waterbury, CT, DOB: 11/13/1987 – prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Price, Delilah, Alderson, DOB: 6/2/1985 – strangulation
Quick, Joshua P, Williamsburg, DOB: 12/4/1986 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine
Redden, Rodney R, Clintonville, DOB: 10/3/1976 – failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (x2)
Reynolds Jr, Roy, Frankford, DOB: 7/2/1985 – fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless fleeing from an officer
Rose, Jeffrey, Hillsboro, DOB: 10/3/1996 – possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine
Rush, Jimmy, Rainelle, DOB: 8/7/1995 – gross child neglect resulting in substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – clonazepam, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – buprenorphine, driving revoked for driving under the influence
Smith, Trazell Abdul, Covington, VA, DOB: 5/25/1999 – fleeing from an officer while driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless fleeing from an officer
Terry, Darryl A, Alderson, DOB: 55/29/1975 – failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes (x2)
Willis, Jessie, Alderson, DOB: 9/30/167 – embezzlement (x2)
Zickefoose, Jason Eugene, Sinks Grove, DOB: 7/4/1990 – breaking and entering (x2), grand larceny (x2)
