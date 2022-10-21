Ronceverte-Rodney Lee Walker, 64, gained his heavenly wings and was reunited with his mother on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital after a long and hard fought battle with cancer.

Rodney retired from The Greenbrier Hotel after 40 years.

Rodney was born Nov. 5, 1957, in Ronceverte, the son of the late Charlotte “Sue” Walker Thomas.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Edith Sears Walker; his aunt Alma Walker and four uncles, William, Kyle, Lyle and Charles Walker; and a close cousin, Pamela Walker-Anglin.

Rodney is survived by brothers, Richard E. Walker of Lewisburg and Eric J. Walker of Ronceverte; nephews, Jason Walker of Lakeland, FL, and Jayronn Walker of Ronceverte; great-nephew, Deanté Erskine of Orlando, FL; aunt, Virginia Walker of Lewisburg; close cousins, Mike Walker of Lewisburg, Greg Walker of Lexington, KY, Kim Walker of White Sulphur Springs, Cheryl Walker-Bates of White Sulphur Springs, Patrick Walker, Rasman Walker of Ronceverte, Casey Leonard of Columbus, OH, and Diane Belisle of Orlando, FL, CeCila Grant of Atlanta, GA, Jeanette Walker of Lewisburg, and a large host of other cousins. Also, close friends, Dwain Wilmer, Dale Young, Jimmy Moore and James Wilmer.

Rodney’s homegoing memorial service will be held on what would have been his 65th birthday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Rev. Greg Scott and Rev. Clifford Curry officiating.

Per Rodney’s wishes, he will be cremated and buried in his family cemetery.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com