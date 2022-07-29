Ronceverte-Robert Lee Weikle, 97, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Genesis Tygart Center in Fairmont, WV.

He was born Nov. 23, 1924, at Clark Place in Sinks Grove, WV, the son of the late James Robinson and Minnie Mable Weikle. Robert was the seventh child of 12.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Vie Morgan; daughter, Cathy Walls Weikle; brothers, Thomas Weikle and his infant twin, John, James “Woodsy” Weikle and Edgar “Bud” Weikle; and sisters, Frances Anderson, Elsie McNeil and baby girl Weikle.

Robert is survived by sons, Danny (Mary) Weikle and Bobby (Linda) Weikle; brothers, Donald Weikle and Louie (Shirley) Weikle; and sisters, Marie Price and Betty Pomphrey.

Robert was the proud grandfather of eight, including Erin (Brent) Bunner, Colby (Brian) Dziki, Courtney (Ryan) Weikle-Mills, Jessica (Eric) Jackson, Michael (Gina) Walls, Sydney Walls-Whittington, Anna Young (Jeremy) and Tasha (Chris) Hatfield. He also was a great-grandfather of 13 and great-great-grandfather of three, and he had numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends and extended family.

Robert worked hard from a young age sharecropping on the farm, hunting and trapping. He attended Dewey School, a one-room school for grades 1-8. After graduating Union High School, Robert worked until he turned 18 and could volunteer to join the U.S. Army.

Robert was a World War II combat veteran with the 8th Armored Division overseas throughout Europe. He spent many cold nights and days travelling across France (Ardennes, Rhineland and Battle of the Bulge), Holland, Luxemburg and Austria on the tank “Bad Penny,” because it always came back from battle. He was recognized by the French Embassy as an Allied solider who took part in the Normandy landing and contributed to the liberation of France. V-E Day found his battalion 65 miles from Berlin, Germany.

Discharged on Feb. 9, 1946, Robert returned home. He then spotted and married the “best-looking girl in Ronceverte,” Eunice Vie Morgan, on Nov. 24, 1947.

Robert wrote the story of his life and combat travels to share with family and friends. He was honored to fly on the May 2014 West Virginia Honor Flight to the memorials in Washington, DC.

Robert worked many jobs, including as a machinist in an aircraft factory, an insurance salesman and dairy delivery man to name a few. He proudly was one of five individuals who founded Greenbrier Instruments in Ronceverte, which later was sold to Bendix Corporation and from which he retired.

Robert was a great cook. His scratch pancakes, burnt sugar syrup, fried fish and seafood were a favorite at family gatherings. Always busy, he was a craftsman at woodworking, a gardener and an avid OBX fisherman. His favorite destinations were Nags Head, NC, and Pipestem.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Genesis at Tygart Fairmont for their exceptional care during his stay there.

