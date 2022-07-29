Lewisburg-On July 22, 2022, Patricia “Pat” Elizabeth Carter King, beloved wife, mother to one daughter, Roberta King Latham (husband William Ellis Latham, II) and one son, William Carter King, as well as grandmother to two boys, William “Liam” Ellis Latham III and Finner King Latham, passed away at the age of 80.

Pat was born to Michael Bannister Carter, Sr. and Grace Baker Carter in Sweet Chalybeate, VA, on Aug. 30, 1941, and lived most of her adult life in Lewisburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edgar “Eddie” King; her brother, Michael Bannister “MB” Carter, Jr.; her mother, Grace Baker Carter; and her father, Michael Bannister Carter, Sr.

As for her early life and education, Pat grew up in Sweet Chalybeate, VA. Her mother, Grace, worked as a school principal and her father, Mike, drove a school bus, and ran a small farm. She graduated from Dunlap High School at age 16 in 1957. She immediately enrolled at Radford University where she graduated with honors at 19 years old. She married the love of her life, Eddie, at age 21. Eddie worked as a caddie The Greenbrier Hotel. They shortly thereafter moved to Titusville, FL, where Eddie maintained the golf course. When Eddie went to law school, Pat supported him.

Like her husband Eddie, Pat also went back to school, received her Master’s Degree from Radford University and worked as the Administrator of Special Education for Alleghany Public Schools in Covington, VA, where she retired at age 65. She spent her entire adult life working. After a brief stint of retirement, Pat started a second career at age 67. She worked as a teacher at Anthony Correctional Center and then Denmar Correctional Center, both in West Virginia. She retired in May of 2021 at the age of 79. When she started her second career working with juveniles it was because she had a passion for working and teaching young people who needed a lift and second chance in their lives. She drove 45 minutes each way to work, not because she needed the work, but because she was determined to help those who needed most what she could deliver.

She was a devout Christian and was a member of Old Stone Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 30 years.

She was an expert at language, and never hesitated to use her kind, gentle wit to enlighten and entertain others. She was determined to do everything she could to ensure others’ success, while at the same time, achieving her own great success. She was a self-made accomplished professional working for nearly 60 years teaching and guiding young people, especially her family, to achieve and find a pathway to a successful life.

Services will be held at Wallace & Wallace in Lewisburg on Friday, July 29, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Binder officiating. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Sweet Chalybeate Springs, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Old Stone Presbyterian Church, 644 Church Street, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com