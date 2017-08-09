Ride toward world free of multiple sclerosis at Bike MS: Country Roads Ride

More than 150 cyclists are expected to raise over $115,000 to help people affected by MS at the 27th annual Bike MS: Country Challenge, a two-day cycling event with route options between 65 and 150-miles.

The ride takes place Aug. 26 and 27, taking cyclists from White Sulphur Springs to Snowshoe.

Cyclists have two very different route options to complete the ride, either by road or by trail. Road route riders will travel through some of West Virginia’s most beautiful territory including the Greenbank Observatory, and ending at Snowshoe Mountain Resort. Trail trek cyclists will enjoy the beautiful Greenbrier River Trail – a packed, crusher surface with a mere one percent grade – before heading up to Snowshoe Mountain Resort.

Bike MS, hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, attracts nearly 100,000 participants nationwide in more than 80 rides. To date, Bike MS cyclists, volunteers, sponsors and donors have raised more than $1 billion so people affected by MS can live their best lives as we stop MS in its tracks, restore what’s been lost, and end MS forever.

Bike MS includes people living with MS, their friends, families and neighbors, as well as corporate teams and individuals who are driven to support critical MS research and life-changing services for people living with MS. People living with MS can also participate in “I Ride With MS,” a special program supported nationally by Biogen and Primal that recognizes Bike MS cyclists living with the disease.

Bike MS is supported nationally by premier National Sponsors Bicycling Magazine and Primal, the apparel provider of Bike MS. Local sponsors include Mylan Pharmaceuticals.

Details for the event are as follows:

What: Bike MS: Country Roads Ride

When: Aug. 26-27, 8 a.m. start each day.

Where: Day 1 Start: The Greenbrier Resort (Road Route) or Greenbrier Youth Camp (Trail Route)

Day 1 Finish Line/Day 2 Start: The Cass Fire Station

Day 2 Finish: The Greenbrier Resort

Participation/ volunteer registration: bikeMS.org, 855-372-1331 or fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

Why: Bike MS brings people together as individuals and as teams to conquer a challenge and share an unforgettable experience with friends, family and coworkers – while raising money to make a difference in the lives of people affected by MS.

Hashtags: #bikeMS and #DontJustRide

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment are leading to better understanding and moving us closer to a world free of MS. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease. MS affects more than 2.3 million worldwide. For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National MS Society go to nationalMSsociety.org or call 800-344-4867.