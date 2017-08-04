Dahmer

The annual Dahmer reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Charlie Mackey Park in Maxwelton. Attendees are requested to bring a covered dish to share. Come and share stories and enjoy fellowship with the pot luck luncheon to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Hedrick/Shepherd

The 51st Hedrick/Shepherd Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 12 noon at the Mount Vernon United Methodist Church picnic shelter near Fort Spring. Eating utensils and meat will be provided. Please bring a covered dish, a beverage, family pictures, and stories to share with everyone. Neighbors, friends, and all descendants are invited to attend our 51st year celebration. For more information or directions, please contact Steve Hedrick at 304-645-2630.

Honaker

The James D. and Alice Honaker family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Pearl Hill picnic shelter on Coffman Hill. Join us, bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the afternoon. Chicken, plates, cups and eating utensils will be provided.

Kesler

The descendents of Peter Kesler, originally from Germany, will be meeting for the 69th annual Kesler/Kessler Reunion at the Kesler Memorial Presbyterian Church at Clifty on Sunday Road, Hico, Sunday, Aug. 13. Sunday School at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. There will be a picnic luncheon after the service in the church basement. Paperware, silverware and drinks are provided. For more information, contact President Bill Kesler at 304-438-9158 or Secretary Gerriann Kesler Fair at 304-658-5144.

Lewis

The family of Lacy and Gladys Lewis invites all family and friends to the annual reunion Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Williamsburg Community Building. Bring a covered dish and enjoy the fellowship and the day. Plan to eat around 12:30 p.m.